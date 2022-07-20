Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on street in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding a man caught on video opening fire on a Brooklyn street. 

It happened on Sunday at 8:11 p.m. on the corner of Livonia and Rockaway Avenues. 

Police say the gunman opened fire, hitting four people, before running away. 

One victim was hit in the torso, one in the leg, one in the head, and one with a graze wound to the back. Fortunately no one was killed. 

brooklyn-street-shooting.jpg
Police say this man shot four people in Brooklyn on July 17, 2022.  NYPD

The shooting was one of nine that took place this weekend, which left at least a dozen people injured. The stretch of gun violence extended into the week, with a 14-year-old being shot and killed after in Harlem

Later Wednesday, Adams will be participating in an event with Mayors Against Illegal Guns discuss further efforts to reduce gun violence. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

