Another weekend of gun violence across NYC, with a dozen shot since Sunday night

NEW YORK - It was another weekend of gun violence across New York City.

Since 6 p.m. Sunday, 12 people were shot in nine separate incidents.

The latest happened in Chelsea as people were leaving a nightclub. Police said a man was shot in the face just after midnight at the corner of 22nd Street and Sixth Avenue.

A few hours before in the Bronx, a 22-year-old woman was injured when a stray bullet hit her in the leg while she was out walking her dog.

Also in the Bronx, a double shooting inside a convenience store left a mother and her 13-year-old daughter injured.

In Brownsville, Brooklyn, four men were shot, one critically, during a dispute on Rockaway Avenue.

They're all examples of the latest crime in just one night in the city.

"If you're not safe, you really can't thrive and prosper in your city," Mayor Eric Adams said in an interview Sunday.

The latest NYPD data show both shooting victims and incidents are up this week -- almost 35% higher for victims, and slightly more than 17% for incidents. But they're down compared to last year -- nearly 7% for victims, and 11% for incidents.

The mayor said more safety measures should still be taken and he pointed blame at the courts.

"It is extremely unfortunate that our criminal justice system -- from the inability to move cases through the system, to our judges, to how we prosecute cases, and in some of the laws," Adams said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the Chelsea shooting, and the motive remains unclear.

Anyone with information about the gun violence is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.