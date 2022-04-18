Caught on video: Gunman opens fire in Queens driveway

Watch CBS News

By CBSNewYork Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New video shows a man appearing to fire a gun in the driveway of a Queens home. 

Police say he's wanted for reckless endangerment after firing the weapon multiple times. 

The bullets damaged a basement window, but no one was hurt. 

It happened just after 4 a.m. last Wednesday near 115th Avenue and 221st Street in Cambria Heights. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 18, 2022 / 7:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

