Caught on camera: Suspects chase down, violently rob man in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a violent robbery by a group of suspects in the Bronx.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Surveillance video shows four suspects chasing down a 67-year-old man and beating him on East 151st Street in the Melrose section.

The suspects allegedly took the victim's backpack and $300 in cash.

As he tried to get back up, they can be seen coming back and beating him again. Police say they then took his cell phone.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries to his head and face.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
First published on August 25, 2022 / 8:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

