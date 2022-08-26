Caught on camera: Suspects chase down, violently rob man in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a violent robbery by a group of suspects in the Bronx.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Surveillance video shows four suspects chasing down a 67-year-old man and beating him on East 151st Street in the Melrose section.

The suspects allegedly took the victim's backpack and $300 in cash.

As he tried to get back up, they can be seen coming back and beating him again. Police say they then took his cell phone.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries to his head and face.

