Caught on camera: Man stabbed on subway platform in the Bronx

Police are trying to find the suspect accused of stabbing a man on a subway platform in the Bronx on Aug. 14, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - An attack in the subway was caught on camera in the Bronx.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Fordham Road subway station.

Investigators say two men got into an argument on the southbound 4 train platform.

One man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the stomach, then ran off.

The 25-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

