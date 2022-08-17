Watch CBS News
Caught on camera: Man stabbed on subway platform in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD searching for suspect in Bronx subway platform stabbing
NYPD searching for suspect in Bronx subway platform stabbing 00:21
Surveillance photo of a suspect in a stabbing at a Bronx subway station.
Police are trying to find the suspect accused of stabbing a man on a subway platform in the Bronx on Aug. 14, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - An attack in the subway was caught on camera in the Bronx.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Fordham Road subway station.

Investigators say two men got into an argument on the southbound 4 train platform.

One man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the stomach, then ran off.

The 25-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on August 16, 2022 / 8:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

