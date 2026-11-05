Video shows thief stealing over $40,000 from Queens bakery, staff says

The staff at the Queens bakery is reeling after what they say was a brazen break-in.

Video shows an intruder breaking in through the basement of Cascon Cheesecake at 149th Street and Seventh Avenue in Whitestone just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect seen carrying the cash register, walking around the store and stealing cash in what the store manager says was a two-hour crime spree.

"Some was in the safe. Some we put in a drawer ... separated. Some was in the register up here," manager Andy Gioe said. "They hit every spot."

According to the store's owner, a worker found the store ransacked around 5 a.m. and called police.

"She call me like 5 o'clock and said, 'Mickey, something happened here. I saw a lot of paper on the floor,' like that. She was scared," owner Mickey Herrera said.

Someone broke into Cascon Cheesecake in Queens on Nov. 5, 2026, and made off with over $40,000, the store says. Cascon Cheesecake

The shop says the thief made off with over $40,000, most of it payroll for the shop's employees ahead of the holidays.

"They took everything," Gioe said.

Customers cannot believe such a beloved local business would be hurt this way.

"It's not nice. It's very unsafe and not fair for the people that are working hard," a customer named Leslie said.

"Especially now that the holiday season is beginning, I know a lot [of people] come here to get their pies for Thanksgiving, any type of Christmas stuff, so it's really shocking," a customer named Antoneta said.

The business has security gates and exterior cameras, in addition to multiple surveillance cameras that caught the suspect inside. The manager says the police have now seen all of their footage, and he's hopeful there will be an arrest.

"He's gonna get caught. He's going to get caught," Gioe said.