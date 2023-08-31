Watch CBS News
First-ever Caribbean Music Awards held at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre

By Jennifer Bisram

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The first-ever Caribbean Music Awards are being held in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Reggae and soca legends from across the globe will all be under one roof at Kings Theatre in Flatbush.

Artists from Jamaica, Trinidad and several islands slowly started to arrive on the red carpet Thursday afternoon.

Organizers say there will be electrifying performances and award presentations, and Reggae legend Beres Hammond and soca legend Machel Montano will be honored.

It will be hosted by three-time Grammy Award winner Wyclef Jean, who's also from the Caribbean.

CBS New York's Jennifer Bisram caught up with him on the red carpet. He says prepare for an unforgettable night celebrating Caribbean music's rich history spanning many generations.

"It's our time now, right? Because the Caribbean like we came from, we've contributed so much, ... Think about that, right? The swag, the food, the fashion, with our dance ... Tonight, you're gonna get all of that, and I'm excited," Jean said.

The ceremony starts at 8 p.m.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 6:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

