Watch CBS News

Inaugural Caribbean Music Awards held in Brooklyn

The first-ever Caribbean Music Awards were held in Brooklyn on Thursday. The event featured star power, electrifying performances and award presentations. CBS New York's Alecia Reid has the highlights. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3swATvH
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.