Robbery suspect arrested after crashing stolen car into KFC in Queens

NEW YORK -- A suspect is under arrest after a wild chain of events ended with him crashing a stolen car into a fast food restaurant in Queens.

It all ended at a KFC at the corner of Union Turnpike and Parsons Boulevard in Kew Gardens Hills.

Police say it all started when the suspect tried to steal items from a nearby Rite Aid. We're told he spotted officers and tried to flee by carjacking a vehicle with the car's owner inside.

That person remained in the car as the suspect drove off, and he eventually crashed into the KFC.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to a woman who said she saw it all unfold and almost got hit.

"I was impacted because he... I was parked right there, and he almost missed me by a second. He could have hit me since I was like right there. So I just heard it and I moved and ... he speeded up all the way," Olga Valarezo said.

Video shows two NYPD officers rush over to the scene, pulling someone from the vehicle.

We're told the suspect is under arrest and has minor injuries. The car's owner was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.