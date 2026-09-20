Car crashes into Lavallette, N.J. restaurant outdoor dining area, killing 1 and injuring 7 others

Part of a Lavallette, New Jersey, liquor store was boarded up and a bouquet of flowers was left outside Sunday night, somber reminders of a horrific crash that killed a woman a day earlier.

Investigators say it happened just after 11 a.m. on Saturday outside of Meg's Grill on Grand Central Avenue.

Police say a 93-year-old woman was driving a Buick Encore and while attempting to park pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, plowing into the restaurant's outdoor dining area and then slamming into the building.

"It came in and it actually crunched in the wall of the liquor store," witness Andy Moesch said.

The aftermath of an accident on Grand Central Avenue in Lavallette, New Jersey, on Sept. 20, 2026. CBS News New York

Officials said 56-year-old Ursula Keating from Toms River was killed and seven others suffered a variety of injuries. Police said Keating is the wife of the Silverton fire chief.

The 93-year-old driver sustained minor injuries.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene.

"My husband and I came running and I was going [call] 911. My husband was directing traffic," witness Susan Wright said. "We couldn't really do anything. Police were here. Fire department was here."

Sarah Barr lives across the street and said she heard the deafening sound.

"I heard glass breaking, a bang, crack and just screaming," Barr said.

In a statement, the owner of Meg's Grill addressed Keating and her family, saying, in part, "I cannot imagine the loss you are feeling and my heart and my thoughts are with you all. Your daughter was a true hero on this day. She held your hand and kept you calm and never left your side. I hope your hearts can heal."

The crash is now raising questions among some residents about protection for outdoor dining areas located just feet from parking spaces and traffic.

"We have sat exactly in that spot," one person said. "When you have outdoor dining, you need jersey barriers, something that protects people from either a car out of control."

The police investigation is ongoing.