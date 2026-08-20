3 hurt after speeding car causes chain-reaction crash in Inwood, police say

A car crash left three people hurt and multiple vehicles mangled Thursday morning in Manhattan's Inwood neighborhood.

Police said the chain-reaction collision started just after 5:30 a.m. with a speeding Corvette going eastbound on Sherman Avenue near West 204th Street.

The car slammed into a Mercedes-Benz, which then hit a parked moped, police said. The Corvette also struck a 34-year-old pedestrian walking on Sherman Avenue, and then hit a building, according to the NYPD.

The driver of the Merdes fled the scene, police said.

Nearby surveillance video showed the Mercedes flying through the air after the collision. Video from the scene showed one car flipped on its side with debris scattered across the sidewalk and a trash can knocked over.

A severe crash left cars destroyed in the Inwood section of Manhattan on Aug. 20, 2026. CBS News New York

The back of another car was also seen destroyed, with its front bumper hanging off.

A multi-vehicle crash left a car wrecked in Inwood on Aug. 20, 2026. CBS News New York

A Mazda was also unrecognizable after the crash, but it isn't clear how that car was involved.

The two people in the Corvette and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital. They are all in stable condition, police said.

Residents said they are not surprised the crash happened.

"It's out of control. We need to enforce the law," one person said.

Witnesses said the Corvette was driving recklessly for more than an hour before the crash, but it was the driver of the Mercedes who fled the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the NYPD is investigating.