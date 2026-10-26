Car crashes into Huntington Station adult home, displacing 27 residents, police say

A driver crashed into an adult assisted living facility on Long Island, causing more than two dozen residents to be displaced, Suffolk County police said.

Officers said a Honda Civic was driving northbound at 10 p.m. Sunday on McKay Road in Huntington Station. It veered off the road and hit Manor Haven Home for Adults on Columbia Street.

The driver fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Structural damage to the building caused 27 residents to be displaced. The Red Cross was on scene to help relocate residents.

A Honda Civic crashed into an adult assisted living facility on Long Island on Oct. 25, 2026. CBS News New York

Video from the scene showed the front of the red car smashed into the building. Water was seen gushing out of the building as firefighters responded to the incident.

No one was injured, police said.