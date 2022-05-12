FDNY Captain Charles Brady leaves hospital after being seriously hurt battling Canarsie house fire

NEW YORK -- There was a heartfelt round of applause Wednesday as an FDNY firefighter was released from the hospital.

Family, friends and fellow members of the FDNY cheered for Captain Charles Brady as he left Staten Island University Hospital.

He was among several firefighters seriously hurt while battling a house fire in Canarsie, Brooklyn, on April 24. He was the last to leave the hospital.

That fire claimed the life of firefighter Timothy Klein and resident Carlos Richards.