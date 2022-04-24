Watch CBS News

FDNY: More than 100 firefighters battling 3-alarm fire in Canarsie, Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- FDNY is battling a multiple-alarm fire in Brooklyn.

More than 100 firefighters are at the scene on Avenue N in Canarsie, officials said.

Crews discovered the fire in a peaked roof at a private home there after getting calls around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, according to officials.

At least four eight firefighters have been injured and one person was treated at the scene. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

FDNY did not immediately say if anyone was in the house when the fire started.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.

First published on April 24, 2022 / 3:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

