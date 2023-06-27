Canadian wildfires may bring more smoke, bad air quality to New York Wednesday, Hochul warns

NEW YORK - Get ready for the possible return of bad air, which is expected to hit parts of New York State Wednesday. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation released maps showing what to expect.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state is expecting a return of poor air quality as a result of ongoing wildfires in Canada.

"As we closely monitor the changing forecast, New Yorkers should be prepared for the potential return of smoke from the Canadian wildfires," Hochul said. "I encourage everyone to remain vigilant, especially if you are vulnerable to air pollution, stay up to date on the latest information and take steps to protect yourself."

Due to incoming winds tonight and ongoing Canadian wildfires, New York City could experience worse air quality tomorrow, Wednesday, June 28.



Smoke from Canadian wildfires previously brought New York the worst air quality in the world.

New York officials said there are still 330 active wildfires in Canada, and about 78% of them were uncontrolled.

"A cold front is entering Western New York from the Northwest early tomorrow morning. That will reach downstate by tomorrow evening. The winds, as part of this cold front, are expected to bring significant smoke from the Upper Midwest into New York State," New York DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Consequently DEC and DOH issues an Air Quality Health Advisory for Western New York, Eastern Lake Ontario, and Central New York on Wednesday.

Air Quality Health Advisories are issued when the Air Quality Index - or AQI - goes over 100 on a 500 point scale.

Should the AQI rise above 100 Wednesday, the state issued the following guidance:

Anyone in vulnerable groups should avoid exertion outdoors and watch for symptoms when exposed to the outdoors. Vulnerable individuals include those with cardiovascular disease (e.g., congestive heart failure, history of prior heart attack) or lung disease (e.g., asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), as well as children under 18, adults 65 and older, and pregnant people.

When AQI is greater than 150, all New Yorkers should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and those in vulnerable groups should avoid exposure to the outdoors, especially pregnant individuals who may become short of breath more easily.

Individuals who are pregnant may also be more vulnerable and become short of breath more easily, staying indoors when AQI is greater than 150 is advised.

For people who spend time outdoors, when air quality is unhealthy, wearing a well-fitting face mask is recommended. A N95 or KN95 will work best.

Groups that participate in outdoor activities or have outdoor workforces are advised to start planning for potential changes Wednesday.

For more information, get today's air quality forecast. To check air quality near you, check Airnow.gov and plug in your zip code.