First Alert Weather: Red Alert as Air Quality Index remains "very unhealthy" in NYC

Thick smoke and haze continue to blanket our area, leading to very poor air quality. On Wednesday evening the Air Quality Index hit 484, the highest ever officially recorded in the city.

CBS2

It appears that the worst of the haze and smoke may have peaked yesterday, but it will remain very high throughout Thursday. An Air Quality Alert remains in place until midnight, and our weather team has put a Red Alert in place for the same period. We won't see any substantial improvement until later on Friday afternoon when the wind direction finally changes.

CBS2

The actual weather forecast has taken a backseat due to all of the air quality coverage. There are still things to talk about though. As for today, the sun will not be visible once again. Because of this, temperatures are expected to be suppressed, and we'll only see a high of 73.

CBS2

Throughout the afternoon and evening hours the chance of showers returns. A rumble of thunder is possible within these showers. The showers will not be very widespread, nor is severe weather expected. For tonight, the smoke and haze will be ongoing, while the chance of showers diminishes.

CBS2

It will be another cool night for June, with a low of 58 in the city, while our northern suburbs drop into the 40s. Friday brings an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms. The storms are likely to stay below severe criteria. It will be even cooler, with a high of 71.