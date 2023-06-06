Air Quality Health Advisory in effect for New York City, Long Island and surrounding areas through Wednesday due to wildfires in Canada

NEW YORK - An Air Quality Health Advisory is in effect in New York City until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

It is because smoke from wildfires in Canada is causing a haze in the air. Officials said more than 100 wildfires are burning in Quebec.

Officials urged children and adults who exercise to "reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors."

Mayor Eric Adams urged New Yorkers with heart or breathing issues to "limit your outdoor activities [Tuesday] to the absolute necessities."

"When many New Yorkers walked outside today, the hazy skies caused by wildfire smoke were hard to miss," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "New York State experts are monitoring our air quality every day to ensure New Yorkers have the latest information about current air quality in their communities and what they can do to protect themselves. I encourage New Yorkers, especially those sensitive to air quality, to take appropriate steps to help limit risk of exposure."

