Cam Schlitter beats Red Sox again, leads Yankees to 4-2 win, extends winning streak to 6

By BRENDAN McGAIR Associated Press

Cam Schlittler limited the team he rooted for growing up to four hits over eight innings, and the New York Yankees rallied twice to beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Thursday night for a three-game sweep and a season-high six-game winning streak. Schlittler explained earlier this week that he and his family had been threatened by Red Sox fans

With his family cheering on at Fenway Park, Schlittler (3-1) allowed two runs - one earned - while striking out five, walking one and lowering his ERA to 1.77.

It was the longest outing in 20 regular-season starts for the 25-year-old right-hander from Weymouth, who pitched eight shutout innings to beat the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in last year's AL Wild Card Series.

David Bedner tossed a perfect ninth for his seventh save in eight chances, dropping the last-place Red Sox (9-16) seven games back of New York with their fifth loss in six games. Boston scored three runs in the series.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. tied the score 1-1 for the AL-best Yankees (16-9) with a fifth-inning homer off rookie Payton Tolle. Chisholm's first home run of the season was the shortest of his big league career, a 333-foot shot around the Pesky Pole in right.

Marcelo Mayer's RBI double following shortstop José Caballero's second-inning throwing error and Carlos Narváez's fifth-inning homer twice provided leads for the Red Sox.

After New York loaded the bases in the seventh off Danny Coulombe (0-1) on three singles, Cody Bellinger put the Yankees ahead with a two-run single off former Yankee Greg Weissert for just his fifth hit in 31 at-bats as a pinch-hitter. The Yankees had not had a go-ahead pinch hit while trailing at Fenway since Elston Howard on April 23, 1967.

Aaron Judge followed with an RBI single.

Tolle, called up from Triple-A Worcester and making his first major league appearance this season, struck out a career-high 11 - including his first five batters. He allowed one run, three hits and one walk in six innings.

New York faced a left-handed starter for the fifth straight game for the first time since April 21-25, 2016.

The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton struck out a season-high four times.

Boston's Roman Anthony was sidelined for the second straight game with back tightness.

Up next

Yankees: RHP Will Warren (2-0, 2.49) starts Friday at Houston, which goes with RHP Lance McCullers (1-1, 6.20).

Red Sox: RHP Bryan Bello (1-2, 6.75) takes the mound Friday at Baltimore, which starts RHP Brandon Young (1-0, 0.00).