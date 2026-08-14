Rookie Cade Klubnik leads 2 scoring drives after Geno Smith is scratched in Jets' 24-16 loss to Bucs

Rookie fourth-rounder Cade Klubnik led the New York Jets to scores on his two drives after a surprise start in place of Geno Smith in a 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason opener for both teams Friday night.

Klubnik, competing for the No. 2 quarterback job, opened the game under center when Smith was scratched because of a sore foot, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. Smith was expected to play at least a few snaps, along with the rest of New York's starters. But coach Aaron Glenn opted to rest him in favor of Klubnik.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the reason for Smith sitting out.

Klubnik looked confident and competent against the Buccaneers, who sat their starters on both sides of the ball.

The former Clemson star, working with the starting offense, completed a 12-yard pass to Mason Taylor to begin the 12-play, 55-yard opening drive. He had completions of 21 and 11 yards to Garrett Wilson on third-down plays, but threw incomplete to Wilson in the end zone on third-and-goal from the Buccaneers 9. New York settled for a 27-yard field goal by Cade York.

Klubnik came on with the Jets' backups on their second possession and got things started with a 5-yard pass to first-rounder Omar Cooper Jr. Braelon Allen, back from a knee injury that limited him to four games last season, capped the drive with a 31-yard dash into the end zone to make it 10-0.

That was all for Klubnik, who finished 5 of 7 for 56 yards. He was replaced by Bailey Zappe, who had an interception returned 47 yards for a touchdown by undrafted rookie Ayden Garnes on his first series.

Zappe's second series also ended by being picked off, this time by Rashad Wisdom. Zappe finished 6 of 10 for 55 yards and the two INTs before being replaced in the third quarter by Brady Cook, who started the final four games for the Jets last season.

Bucs backups under center with Mayfield and Browning sitting

Third-string quarterback Connor Bazelak started for the Buccaneers with Baker Mayfield and the starters sitting out and backup Jake Browning unavailable.

Browning was expected to start, but he tweaked his back during the Buccaneers' joint practice with the Jets on Tuesday.

On Tampa Bay's third drive, Bazelak nearly had a touchdown pass to third-rounder Ted Hurst III, but undrafted rookie Mory Bamba knocked it out of his hands in the end zone. The Bucs settled for a 23-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin.

Bazelak was 12 of 20 for 72 yards before being replaced by undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels for Tampa Bay's first possession of the second half.

Daniels has a dynamic debut for the Bucs

Daniels' first NFL series was capped by Josh Williams' 12-yard touchdown run that put the Buccaneers up 17-13.

Daniels, who played parts of six seasons at Kansas, capped the scoring by running the ball up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown with 3:24 left. He was 10 of 15 for 111 yards and ran for 9 yards and the score on three carries.

Injuries

Bamba, who had four passes defensed for the Jets, returned in the fourth quarter after being checked for a head injury late in the third.

Up next

Buccaneers: Host Kansas City on Aug. 22.

Jets: At Pittsburgh on Aug. 21.