Chandler cruises through 6 innings as Pirates beat Mets 9-0 to end 4-game skid

Bubba Chandler allowed three hits in six innings, Jake Mangum had three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Mets 9-0 on Saturday night to end a four-game skid.

Chandler (5-8) struck out five and walked one on 85 pitches — 58 for strikes. The 23-year-old former top prospect has surrendered seven earned runs in 26 2/3 innings over his past five starts.

Mangum had two doubles, a single and a stolen base. Nick Gonzales drove in three runs for the Pirates, who hadn't scored more than four in seven straight games since an 8-7 loss at the Reds on July 31.

Robert Stock (0-2) lasted three innings for the Mets, being charged for eight runs on nine hits and five walks with four strikeouts.

Mangum led off the first with a double off the right-field wall and scored from third when Gonzales grounded back to Stock with the bases loaded. Ronny Simon then slipped a two-out double just inside third base and down the line, tacking on two more.

In the third, Simon reached on a well-placed bunt, stole second and scored on a bloop single to right from Jacob Gonzalez.

Pittsburgh added four runs before recording an out in the fourth. Mangum lined an RBI double to left and scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. Stock walked Spencer Horwitz to reload the bases and was pulled after Gonzales lined a two-run double into the right-field corner.

Mets catcher Luis Torrens pitched the final two innings and was welcomed by Brandon Lowe sending a 42-mph pitch 380 feet to right for his 25th homer.

Pirates RHP Jared Jones (2-3, 4.02 ERA) was set to start the series finale Sunday against Mets LHP Sean Manaea (3-5, 4.33).