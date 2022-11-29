Watch CBS News
Bryant Park holiday tree lighting set for Tuesday night

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- This is a big week for holiday tree lightings.

On Tuesday night, Bryant Park takes center stage. The annual event at Bank of America Winter Village is set for 6 p.m.

Broadway stars Jessica Vosk and Jelani Remy are co-hosts.

There will also be ice skating performances and fireworks.

The free event is open to the public, but space is limited.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 1:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

