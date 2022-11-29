Bryant Park holiday tree lighting set for Tuesday night
NEW YORK -- This is a big week for holiday tree lightings.
On Tuesday night, Bryant Park takes center stage. The annual event at Bank of America Winter Village is set for 6 p.m.
Broadway stars Jessica Vosk and Jelani Remy are co-hosts.
There will also be ice skating performances and fireworks.
The free event is open to the public, but space is limited.
