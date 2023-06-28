Brooklyn woman recounts getting viciously attacked on uptown C train

NEW YORK -- There has been yet another brutal attack on the subway.

The victim believes it happened because she was wearing a Pride shirt.

It was just the latest in a string of attacks connected to the underground. It happened between the High Street station in Brooklyn and the Fulton Street stop in Manhattan.

CBS New York spoke with the woman and her husband and she says it's cost her two weeks of income.

READ MORE: Police: Suspect wanted for stabbing 15-year-old boy on subway in Brooklyn

Jadelyn Trinkle is doing what she does best at the famous Ellen's Stardust Diner, but on June 15 while heading to work wearing that same pink Pride t-shirt, she was viciously assaulted.

"I remember being knocked to the floor and sliding to the floor because it was easier to kick to get them off me. Because at that point, I didn't know if someone was going to help," said Trinkle, of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

On that uptown "C" train, between High and Fulton, as she was being pummeled, two good Samaritans stepped in to help. The 37-year-old said she suffered a contusion, hearing problems, and a concussion.

"I had to go back to the ER a couple days later because I had nausea, extended extreme headaches, double vision, anxiety," Trinkle said.

READ MORE: Woman stabbed on subway platform in Brooklyn following stabbing, shooting in transit Sunday

Trinkle hasn't been to work since the attack. She and her husband, Adam, have a 13-year-old daughter on the autism spectrum. Adam is a full-time engineering student, and his wife is the family's sole breadwinner.

"The idea of having to go back on that commute is really scary," Jadelyn Trinkle said.

"She's really depressed. She's spiraling in terms of all the coping strategies are failing. She's struggling in ways I've never seen her struggle," Adam Trinkle added.

According to the latest NYPD Transit data, overall crime is down 5.3% and arrests are up 53.6%. The suspect in this case remains on the loose.

Jadelyn Trinkle has an upcoming neurology appointment, and will be seeing a concussion specialist on Wednesday. If cleared, she plans on returning to work on Thursday.

The NYPD is investigating the incident as an assault, not a hate crime.