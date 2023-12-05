Student stabbed at Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn; Police searching for teenage suspect

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a teenager who allegedly stabbed a student at Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Anxious parents rushed to the school in Midwood after receiving calls and texts from their panicked children saying someone was stabbed and they were in a lockdown.

Police responded to the school at around 9:30 a.m. and found a 15-year-old boy with a stab wound to his stomach. They said he was attacked by another teen, who then ran from the campus.

The boy who was stabbed was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

More than a dozen school safety officers arrived in the area in the aftermath, but parents said that show of force came too late.

"He called me, he told me, he says, 'Mommy come pick me up because somebody got stabbed. I'm on the third floor.' And that's why I was so scared, but I'm waiting for him," one mother said.

"Police in school has to present in large amounts. Not just security, but police, who is knowledgeable, who knows what to do," another mother said.

According to the school safety agents union, Murrow is a non-scanning school, meaning it does not have metal detectors. Parents say the school needs them now to better protect students.

Police said they know the suspect's name, but they did not release it.