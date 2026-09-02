Unlicensed teen driver damaged 13 cars in Brooklyn hit-and-run, police say

An investigation is underway after a crash left more than a dozen parked cars damaged on a Brooklyn street Tuesday.

Police say two teenagers were taken into custody after 13 vehicles were smashed in Gravesend.

A trail of debris and damaged cars stretched down East Second Street on Tuesday night.

"The entire street was filled with car parts," resident Sandi Alashkar said.

Alashkar says she had just parked her vehicle and gone inside about 10 minutes before the crash.

"We heard, like, a big boom. It sounded like lightning struck one of the cars," she said.

When she came outside, her front bumper was damaged.

Car parts littered East Second Street in Gravesend, Brooklyn, after a hit-and-run on Sept. 1, 2026. CBS News New York

"It was like a bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, repeated," resident Michael Coluccio said. "It was pretty bad."

He also heard the thunderous slams and came to his front door to find it blocked off with police. His father, Joseph Coluccio, was sitting at the top of the steps and had a firsthand view.

"Complete commotion," he said. "I mean, you know, cars all over the place."

Police say the chaos was caused by an unlicensed 17-year-old who crashed into 13 cars just before 7 p.m., then fled the scene. He, along with his 16-year-old passenger, were caught after leaving behind a path of destruction.

"I had just crossed the street. I was thinking, oh my God, what if I was still outside when this happened?" Alashkar said. "I didn't even care, honestly, about the car. I just was worried about my own safety."

Safety is now on the minds of many.

"Lives were at stake, and it's a situation that should be given a lot of thought and a lot of seriousness," Joseph Coluccio said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Police say the driver was given a summons for driving without a license and leaving the scene.