Brooklyn library theater workshop becomes unexpected hub of community and conversation

A theater workshop at the Brooklyn Public Library has grown into something far beyond script analysis, bringing together New Yorkers from across the city in search of conversation and community.

The workshop at Central Library began as an outlet for theater lovers to read and deeply analyze plays, leading to discussions that often expand into politics, philosophy and human nature.

It has since turned into a meeting place for retirees, immigrants learning English, working professionals and stay-at-home parents.

Retired respiratory therapist Jeannie Segall, who has lived in her home for more than 47 years, said she looks forward to attending each week.

"I personally am both needing company, but also kind of picky about the atmosphere. This kind of just hit a sweet spot for me," Segall said.

She said the sessions have become a highlight of her week.

"It was like being in the best possible class. When you go to college, and you're learning things and you're meeting people who you've never met before," Segall said.

"Looking to fill sort of a void"

Though held in the middle of the day on weekdays, the workshop continues to draw growing crowds of people seeking conversation and connection.

"I was looking to fill sort of a void that I had in not working full-time with something that I felt was productive and fun and creative," said Andy Feuerstein, a semi-retired 86-year-old lawyer.

Others say the appeal comes from meeting people outside their usual circles.

"It's nice to be able to see people that you might not interact with at your job or at home. Like, I don't really know people who aren't around my age," said Jack Tokarz, a Cobble Hill resident.

Kenneth Thornton, a Harlem resident who works in hospitality, said the range of perspectives is what makes the group meaningful.

"People bring different perspectives, which I think is really nice, and I think that's the point of art," Thornton said.

Workshop builds practical skills

Library staff said attendees can gain useful, real-world skills.

"Acting is more than just getting up on the stage... They could get up in front of a group, they could speak to a group, they could lead a group," said Deborah Markowitz, a senior librarian.

A weekly ritual to look forward to, the workshop has become a place where strangers find intellectual stimulation and unexpected connection.

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