Excitement builds for Jamaica Day Rising Parade in Brooklyn, a "long overdue" celebration

At 10 a.m. Saturday, New York City will see its first Jamaica Rising Day Parade, which is set to take place in Brooklyn.

The first-of-its-kind celebration is "long overdue," co-chair and director Lawman Lynch said. "To give New Yorkers, to give Brooklyn a Jamaica Day parade."

Preparations are underway for a parade that promises to be full of joy and brimming with pride.

"This is for everyone. Jamaica has added to the fabric of the U.S. and the world," organizer Mikael Marabou said.

Marabou pointed to Jamaican delicacies like goat curry and salt fish.

"Jamaican food in itself is cultural royalty," Lynch said. "Our music, Bob Marley, has influenced the entire globe, and then we have new artists who are doing phenomenal. As a matter of fact, our grand marshal is a living legend, Nadine Sutherland. So we're happy to have her as the grand marshal."

News of the parade has traveled far and wide.

"Individuals are flying in from Canada. Individuals are flying from England, from Jamaica, just to be a part of this historic event," Lynch said.

Changes had to be made fairly late in the preparations following projections that crowds would be bigger than expected. A planned block party for after the parade is now on hold until next time. The route, originally on Flatbush Avenue, also shifted.

"Now we are moved over a block to Ocean Avenue. So the starting point is going to be Ocean Avenue and Flatbush Avenue, moving north along Ocean Avenue and disperse in the vicinity of Empire Boulevard," Lynch said.

Organizers say it's good timing because this first parade comes ahead of an anniversary.

"Next year, Jamaica celebrates 65 years of political independence. So this year, where we just test the waters a little bit, just to get individuals riled up and ready for Jamaica 65," Lynch said.

A tradition not only begins - it rises.