Brooklyn family home for the holidays after being forced out by construction error at neighboring building

NEW YORK — A Brooklyn family feared their property was at risk when a construction error at a neighboring building forced them out of their home over two months ago, but now, they're back just in time for the holidays.

In September, the family – three generations living under the same roof – was given only minutes to pack and get out. City inspectors found the neighbor's home had to be demolished after it was allegedly damaged by nearby construction.

"It's like I don't matter. No one is speaking to me," homeowner Yvonne Belardo said at the time.

"I'm devastated," Belardo's daughter Krystal Rodriguez said in September.

For weeks, CBS News New York investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi stayed in touch with the Department of Buildings. A spokesman told her a professional engineer would direct the demolition. We monitored the process, which took weeks, from Chopper 2.

"I felt like I had someone in my corner"

"We had three different engineers check our home and they all said that everything was OK," Rodriguez said.

After 48 days of couch surfing, the family returned home, relieved.

Before construction kicks up again, they say their wall will be shored up, protecting their property.

"Because it can feel very isolating when you're just in a situation, so you guys being there was so good. I felt like I had someone in my corner, I'm like, I don't know what's going on," Rodriguez said. "So I'm grateful, I'm grateful for all the prayers that were sent our way."

Now, the three generations are together again for the holiday season.

"To know that we could have Thanksgiving home. That's my mom's favorite holiday," Rodriguez said. "Now we'll be able to build more memories."