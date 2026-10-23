Viral Brooklyn bar owner Debbie Shields says Conan O'Brien encounter changed her life

Just days after her viral encounter with comedian Conan O'Brien took the internet by storm, Brooklyn bar owner Debbie Shields is embracing her newfound fame.

Shields, owner of Confessions Bar in Bed-Stuy, drew a packed crowd Friday night as supporters gathered to meet the woman whose quick wit and humor turned a chance subway encounter into a viral sensation.

"One minute and 29 seconds changed my life," Shields said.

The exchange took place during a recent episode of the popular online talk show "Subway Takes," where Shields traded jokes with O'Brien in a segment that quickly gained traction online.

While the viral moment introduced her to a wider audience, Shields said she's always had a knack for making people laugh.

"Even at a funeral I'm laughing," she said. "My girlfriends will say, 'We can't be seen with you anymore.'"

Since the episode was released earlier this week, Shields said the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"It used to be them pulling up saying, 'Get out of the way, old lady,'" Shields joked. "Now it's, 'I seen you on TV. We love you.' I love you, too."

Customers say the attention is long overdue.

"This is well overdue. Mrs. Debbie deserves it," one customer said.

Shields said she first spotted O'Brien on a subway car and immediately decided to introduce herself.

"I said, 'Save my seat. I'm going over,'" she recalled.

Their now-viral interaction quickly became a playful back-and-forth.

"Him talking a mess, me receiving it and sending it right back," Shields said.

The viral fame has already inspired changes at Confessions Bar.

Shields has added a new specialty cocktail called "The Baby Daddy O'Brien," a nod to one of the video's most talked-about jokes.

She also said O'Brien may stop by the bar for karaoke this weekend.

"He says he can clear a room with his singing, so watch out," Shields said. "It should be very interesting."