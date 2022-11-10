Sources: Police seek FedEx truck in deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police sources say a pedestrian in Brooklyn was hit and killed by a FedEx truck that left the scene Wednesday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Coney Island and Caton avenues in Flatbush.
Police sources tell us the pedestrian was then hit by a second vehicle that stayed on the scene.
They are still looking for the FedEx truck.
