Sources: Police seek FedEx truck in deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police sources say a pedestrian in Brooklyn was hit and killed by a FedEx truck that left the scene Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Coney Island and Caton avenues in Flatbush.

Police sources tell us the pedestrian was then hit by a second vehicle that stayed on the scene.

They are still looking for the FedEx truck.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 11:17 PM

