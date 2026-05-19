Prisoner escapes from NYPD custody outside Brooklyn courthouse

The NYPD is searching for a prisoner that bolted from police custody in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at 1:17 p.m. outside Brooklyn Criminal Courthouse on Schermerhorn Street.

Officers were bringing a 21-year-old man who had been arrested earlier in the day in Brownsville to the courthouse. When they got out of the van with the prisoner, he broke free and ran off, police say.

It wasn't immediately clear if he was handcuffed at the time.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.