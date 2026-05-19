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Prisoner escapes from NYPD custody outside Brooklyn courthouse

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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The NYPD is searching for a prisoner that bolted from police custody in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon. 

It happened at 1:17 p.m. outside Brooklyn Criminal Courthouse on Schermerhorn Street.

Officers were bringing a 21-year-old man who had been arrested earlier in the day in Brownsville to the courthouse. When they got out of the van with the prisoner, he broke free and ran off, police say.

It wasn't immediately clear if he was handcuffed at the time.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

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