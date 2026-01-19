Brooklyn Children's Museum marks MLK Day with hands-on lessons for kids

Hundreds of families spent the school holiday at the Brooklyn Children's Museum on Monday, taking part in interactive programming designed to teach children about the life, work and sacrifice of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The two-day event featured puppet shows inspired by King's sermon "A Knock at Midnight," craft workshops, peaceful demonstrations around the museum and service projects aimed at introducing young visitors to the power of civic engagement.

Programming helps teach kids history of the holiday

"I think it's, like, pretty cool, bringing awareness to the younger kids so they actually know why they have off today," said Justin Laport, 14.

Parents said the programming helped put the holiday into historical context.

"It wasn't given that we had this day to celebrate Dr. King and his legacy," said Devin Burnett, a Brooklyn father.

Throughout the museum, children moved from art-making stations to guided protests, learning how collective action and self-expression can be tools for change.

"It's a really great introduction to the power of protest and the power of using your voice to stand up for justice," said Dylan House, Director of Public Programs at the Brooklyn Children's Museum.

Families also packed hygiene kits to be distributed to local food pantries, emphasizing service as a core part of King's message.

"I know people say she's young, but why not come out and start early?" said Jordana Hemingway, a Brooklyn mom of a 2-year-old.

"It really tries to push positivity for the youth, and I think that's nice," said Jordan Turner, 14.

"It's something that we need in our lives today"

Museum leaders said the goal was to channel King's legacy through both creativity and education, including an installation called "Sky Full of Dreams," which invites children to imagine a better future.

"The lessons and the work that they were doing in the 1960s, it's something that we need in our lives today. We need to remember the power of our voices," House said.

For many families, the day offered a moment of reflection on how King's legacy is remembered nearly 60 years after his death.

"He's very inspirational for me, being a Black person. He set a lot of people free from racism. I know his life is quite short, unfortunately," Turner said.

Parents said they hoped the lessons would stay with their children long after the holiday ended.

"The basic understanding that all people are equal, no matter where they're from, what they do, how much money they have, where they live. I think, at a base, that's what I would like her to understand," said Janis Irish, a Brooklyn mom.

The programming aimed to show that King's dream continues through the voices of the next generation.

