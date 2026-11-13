Woman punched 4-year-old boy on board subway train in Brooklyn, NYPD says

A 4-year-old boy was assaulted while on board a subway train in Brooklyn on Friday morning, the NYPD says.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. on a northbound A train at the Euclid Avenue station near Pitkin Avenue.

Police say the boy was with his mom when an unknown woman approached them and punched the child in the chest, unprovoked.

The boy and his mom were treated at the scene.

"That's nuts. How are you gonna push a kid?" Williamsburg resident Deonna Pearson said.

"If that was a kid, if it was a 4-year-old kid, so you know, he can't really defend himself," another Brooklyn resident said.

"It is very disturbing, and hopefully we can come together as a community and look out for each other and try to keep the babies safe. They are our future," Brooklyn resident Sister E. Jones Bey said.

Police say the suspect is a woman with black hair, last seen wearing a black T-shirt and white slippers.

No arrests have been made at this time.