Police: 12-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn apartment building while young people were passing around a gun
NEW YORK -- A 12-year-old boy was expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday after he was shot in the shoulder at a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.
Police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. in a building on Bristol Street in Brownsville.
Investigators say eight to 12 young people were hanging out in the lobby, passing around a gun.
Police believe the shooter took the magazine out, pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, possibly not aware a bullet was still in the chamber.
Police say there were no disputes before the shooting.
A gun and a shell casing were found at the scene.
No word yet on any arrests.
