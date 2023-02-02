Police: 12-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn apartment building while young people were passing around a gun

12-year-old Brooklyn shooting victim to be released from hospital

12-year-old Brooklyn shooting victim to be released from hospital

12-year-old Brooklyn shooting victim to be released from hospital

NEW YORK -- A 12-year-old boy was expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday after he was shot in the shoulder at a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.

Police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. in a building on Bristol Street in Brownsville.

Investigators say eight to 12 young people were hanging out in the lobby, passing around a gun.

Police believe the shooter took the magazine out, pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, possibly not aware a bullet was still in the chamber.

READ MORE: 12-year-old shot inside Brooklyn apartment building

Police say there were no disputes before the shooting.

A gun and a shell casing were found at the scene.

No word yet on any arrests.