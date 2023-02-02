Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 12-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn apartment building while young people were passing around a gun

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

12-year-old Brooklyn shooting victim to be released from hospital
12-year-old Brooklyn shooting victim to be released from hospital 00:39

NEW YORK -- A 12-year-old boy was expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday after he was shot in the shoulder at a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.

Police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. in a building on Bristol Street in Brownsville.

Investigators say eight to 12 young people were hanging out in the lobby, passing around a gun.

Police believe the shooter took the magazine out, pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, possibly not aware a bullet was still in the chamber.

READ MORE: 12-year-old shot inside Brooklyn apartment building

Police say there were no disputes before the shooting.

A gun and a shell casing were found at the scene.

No word yet on any arrests.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 7:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.