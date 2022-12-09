NYPD investigating unprovoked slashing on subway in Brooklyn

Police say they're investigating an unprovoked slashing that happened on the subway in Brooklyn on Dec. 8, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police say they're investigating an unprovoked slashing that happened on the subway in Brooklyn.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on a train at the 33rd and Park Avenue station in Kips Bay.

Police say a 66-year-old man was on a southbound 6 train when someone approached him and slashed his head and ear before running off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.