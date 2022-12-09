Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD investigating unprovoked slashing on subway in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police searching for suspect in Kips Bay subway slashing
Police searching for suspect in Kips Bay subway slashing 00:22
Surveillance photo of a man accused in a subway slashing.
Police say they're investigating an unprovoked slashing that happened on the subway in Brooklyn on Dec. 8, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police say they're investigating an unprovoked slashing that happened on the subway in Brooklyn.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on a train at the 33rd and Park Avenue station in Kips Bay.

Police say a 66-year-old man was on a southbound 6 train when someone approached him and slashed his head and ear before running off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 4:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.