Fire at Bronx subway station disrupts service on the 2 line

A fire broke out at an elevated subway platform in the Bronx Friday morning.

It happened at the Wakefield-241 Street subway station along White Plains Road.

There was no immediate word of any injuries, or what caused the blaze, which apparently broke out just before 10 a.m.

Video from the scene showed firefighters attacking a large volume of fire on the platform, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

The blaze impacted subway service. 2 train service between Gun Hill Road and Wakefield-241 Street was suspended due to the fire. Commuters were advised to take the Bx39 bus instead, the MTA said.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.