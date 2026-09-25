Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire at Bronx subway station disrupts service on the 2 line

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

A fire broke out at an elevated subway platform in the Bronx Friday morning. 

It happened at the Wakefield-241 Street subway station along White Plains Road. 

There was no immediate word of any injuries, or what caused the blaze, which apparently broke out just before 10 a.m. 

Video from the scene showed firefighters attacking a large volume of fire on the platform, sending plumes of smoke into the air. 

The blaze impacted subway service. 2 train service between Gun Hill Road and Wakefield-241 Street was suspended due to the fire. Commuters were advised to take the Bx39 bus instead, the MTA said. 

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue