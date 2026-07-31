Suspect allegedly sexually abused young victims in the Bronx, police say

The NYPD wants your help finding a man they suspect of sexually abusing six young victims.

Police say they're searching for 42-year-old Stephen Charles.

CBS News New York

He allegedly sexually abused five boys, aged 10, 11, 13, 16, and 18, as well as a 13-year-old girl, according to police.

Police say the incidents took place across three different precincts in the Bronx, but did not provide specific locations. The alleged abuse took place from 2018 through May of this year, police said.

NYPD

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.