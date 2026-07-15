Bronx man says he suffered a concussion after being shoved into moving train

A man says he suffered a concussion after he was randomly shoved into a moving train at a Bronx subway station.

Police are now searching for the suspect.

It happened on Saturday, June 27, just after 2 p.m.

The victim, who only wanted to be identified as Josue, told CBS News New York's Adi Guajardo he has walked to the Fordham Road subway station more times than he can count, but his trips to and from work are now filled with fear.

"It's traumatizing," he said. "I experience a nightmare of him doing it again in my dream."

Josue says he was waiting for the D train on the southbound platform, and an attempt to avoid the crowd is now a moment that haunts him.

Police are searching for a man in connection to an assault at a Bronx subway station on June 27, 2026. NYPD Crime Stoppers

"I glanced to the right, and then that's when it happened," he said. "I got pushed, then I fell back."

Josue says his head hit the moving train when he was shoved.

"I started bleeding," he said. "My head was moving me because of the concussion."

He says he only remembers bits and pieces, including urging an MTA agent to dial 911, calling his mom, and first responders tending to him.

NYPD investigators released surveillance video showing a man they are searching for in connection to the incident.'

"Look for him and get him locked up," Josue said. "If it happened to me, it could happen to somebody else."

Josue says he's now warning others not to stand too close to the tracks while waiting for the train.