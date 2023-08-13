FDNY: 2 separate fires caused by lithium-ion batteries in 1 day, 1 dead

NEW YORK -- We've now learned two fires in New York City on Friday were caused by lithium-ion batteries, and one of those fires turned deadly.

Dramatic video from a neighbor shows just how frightening the house fire on Tinton Street in Morrisania section of the Bronx was on Friday. They say they could hear popping sounds.

Fire officials say thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

The FDNY confirmed the fire was accidental, started by a lithium-ion battery.

These battery fires are characterized by spreading fast, smelling very strong because of the chemical components, and by those popping noises.

The FDNY said as of July, there have been 87 fires with injuries so far this year caused by lithium-ion batteries and 13 deaths.

Luis Garcia lives next door to where the Bronx fire broke out. His home was damaged, and he's now living in a hotel.

"As leaders, I think we should be able to do better than everybody else ... If it's going to be allowed, there has to be a better way for us to do this and to handle it," Garcia said.

Friday afternoon on 101st Street in Ozone Park, Queens, the FDNY says a lithium-ion battery caused a fire that killed 93-year-old Kam Mei Koo.

The Department of Buildings issued a violation for an illegal e-bike battery repair operation taking place in the basement.

The fire also injured a 67-year-old woman who had to be rescued from a window.

The FDNY commissioner testified before the Consumer Product Safety Commission in July, calling for stricter regulations on these batteries.

She said they are now the top cause of fatal fires in New York.