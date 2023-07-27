Watch CBS News
FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh testifies about lithium-ion battery fires at hearing in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK -- FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is testifying on Capitol Hill this morning about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

The FDNY says the e-bike and e-scooter batteries have caused at least 131 fires in New York City so far this year, resulting in dozens of injuries and 13 deaths.

CBS New York's Lisa Rozner will have more on the commissioner's remarks coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.

