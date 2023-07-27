FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh testifies about lithium-ion battery fires at hearing in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK -- FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is testifying on Capitol Hill this morning about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

The FDNY says the e-bike and e-scooter batteries have caused at least 131 fires in New York City so far this year, resulting in dozens of injuries and 13 deaths.

