Watch CBS News
Local News

Officials: 93-year-old woman killed in Queens house fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

93-year-old woman dies in fire in Ozone Park, Queens
93-year-old woman dies in fire in Ozone Park, Queens 00:38

NEW YORK -- A 93-year-old woman died in a fire in Ozone Park, Queens, on Friday.

Flames tore through a multi-family home on 101st Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Officials are still looking into the cause of the fire, but firefighters say an e-bike was found at the scene.

One witness says he rushed to the scene and helped evacuate nearby businesses.

"I told that guy in the diner, get everybody the hell out of this place and shut off the gas and get everybody out, and all of the sudden it was like an explosion. The smoke was so thick you couldn't even breathe," Ozone Park resident Anthony Ricciardi said.

We're told one other person was hurt.

A firefighter also has minor injuries.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 5:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.