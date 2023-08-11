Officials: 93-year-old woman killed in Queens house fire

NEW YORK -- A 93-year-old woman died in a fire in Ozone Park, Queens, on Friday.

Flames tore through a multi-family home on 101st Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Officials are still looking into the cause of the fire, but firefighters say an e-bike was found at the scene.

One witness says he rushed to the scene and helped evacuate nearby businesses.

"I told that guy in the diner, get everybody the hell out of this place and shut off the gas and get everybody out, and all of the sudden it was like an explosion. The smoke was so thick you couldn't even breathe," Ozone Park resident Anthony Ricciardi said.

We're told one other person was hurt.

A firefighter also has minor injuries.