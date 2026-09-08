"Don't cry, eat": Bronx pizzeria owner offers free food to New Yorkers in need

When Daniel Romano saw an elderly woman looking for food in the trash outside of his Bronx pizzeria, he knew he had to help.

The longtime restaurant owner gave the woman a free slice and after, put up a sign in the window of D'Romano's Pizza. It let residents know that anyone in need would eat for free and all they have to do is ask.

"I simply took her by the hand. And I said, 'Come over here, I'll give you a slice,'" Romano recalled. "I sat her down, I gave her a slice of pizza, and she started crying. And I say, 'Don't cry, eat.'"

The generosity has caught on as other businesses along East Tremont Avenue are giving back too, such as Throggs Neck Barbershop, which offered free back-to-school haircuts.

A Bronx pizzeria owner offers free food to New Yorkers in need with a sign in the window after seeing a woman digging for food in the trash. Noëlle Lilley

"It's worth more than money. We're in America. Nobody should go hungry," said Romano. "I'm not rich, but I always do what I can. My mother always said, may she rest in peace, a desperate person will always make a better decision on a full stomach than on an empty."

Romano's late parents both played a role in why he owns a pizza shop. He grew up working alongside his dad in restaurants like the legendary, now-closed Yolanda's Restaurant in the South Bronx.

He would go on to open his own restaurants on Long Island. In the last few years, Romano has been through a lot. He lost both parents, closed his restaurant and opened D'Romano's. He's currently remodeling the restaurant and says while it isn't easy, the world needs more people looking out for one another.

"Kindness spreads, you know, generosity spreads," said Romano.

He also said many restaurants are forced to throw out uneaten food, so safely giving it away is a win-win for all. Now in business with his son, the Romanos hope to continue spreading the love.