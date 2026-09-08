2 hospitalized after partial collapse at Bronx construction site
A partial collapse in the Bronx resulted in two people being hospitalized.
It happened just before 2 p.m. at a construction site on Willis Avenue between East 146th and East 147th streets.
One person was pulled from the collapse, according to the FDNY. Two people total were rushed to a nearby hospital.
The Department of Buildings has been notified.
Video from the scene shows fire department personnel at a construction site, and various construction material toppled over. The overall structure, however, appears to be largely intact.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.