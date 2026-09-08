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2 hospitalized after partial collapse at Bronx construction site

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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A partial collapse in the Bronx resulted in two people being hospitalized.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at a construction site on Willis Avenue between East 146th and East 147th streets. 

One person was pulled from the collapse, according to the FDNY. Two people total were rushed to a nearby hospital. 

The Department of Buildings has been notified. 

chopper-0908-230p-hi-res-still-14-52-3119.jpg
The scene of a partial collapse at a construction site in the Bronx on Sept. 8, 2026.  CBS News New York

Video from the scene shows fire department personnel at a construction site, and various construction material toppled over. The overall structure, however, appears to be largely intact. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

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