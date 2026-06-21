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Suspect shot by police after striking officers with vehicle in the Bronx, NYPD says

By
Jenna DeAngelis
Jenna DeAngelis
Jenna DeAngelis
Jenna DeAngelis is an Emmy award winning journalist. She joined CBS News New York as a general assignment reporter in March 2018.
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Jenna DeAngelis

/ CBS New York

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Police shot a suspect who allegedly hit multiple officers with a vehicle in the Bronx on Sunday, the NYPD said.

It happened just after 6 p.m. near East Fordham Road and Webster Avenue.

Several officers approached a parked vehicle that had been reported stolen, but as they got close to the vehicle, it took off, striking multiple NYPD members, including a sergeant, police said.

According to police, officers then opened fire on the driver, striking him.

Both the sergeant and the driver were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.

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