Suspect shot by police after striking officers with vehicle in the Bronx, NYPD says

Police shot a suspect who allegedly hit multiple officers with a vehicle in the Bronx on Sunday, the NYPD said.

It happened just after 6 p.m. near East Fordham Road and Webster Avenue.

Several officers approached a parked vehicle that had been reported stolen, but as they got close to the vehicle, it took off, striking multiple NYPD members, including a sergeant, police said.

According to police, officers then opened fire on the driver, striking him.

Both the sergeant and the driver were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.