NYPD seeks group of women accused of assaulting livery driver in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a group of women accused of assaulting a livery driver in the Bronx.

Police released video of the suspects seen inside the vehicle on July 8.

Investigators say the women started punching and pepper-spraying the driver when he told them there were too many people in the car.

The women allegedly got away with the driver's cell phone.

