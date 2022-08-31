Watch CBS News
NYPD seeks group of women accused of assaulting livery driver in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a group of women accused of assaulting a livery driver in the Bronx.

Police released video of the suspects seen inside the vehicle on July 8.

Investigators say the women started punching and pepper-spraying the driver when he told them there were too many people in the car.

The women allegedly got away with the driver's cell phone.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on August 31, 2022 / 7:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

