Bronx Little League field plagued by graffiti, break-ins, deteriorating conditions, parents say

Parents and coaches who use a Little League field in the Bronx are becoming increasingly worried as they say conditions continue to deteriorate and become dangerous for kids.

Pelham Bay Little League leaders say the issues are harder to ignore as graffiti covers parts of the field and used needles were discovered on the sidewalk near Westchester and Waters avenues.

Natalie Corridori, the president of the league, said the conditions are sending the wrong message to the children who come to play.

"I think it represents a lower standard for our kids to live by, and I don't think that's an acceptable standard," Corridori said.

She installed new locks and security cameras, but issues are still arising.

"It is infuriating," she said. "We have also had homeless encampments right outside the facility because the Hutchinson River Parkway runs right behind us."

Corridori said homeless individuals have been cutting holes in the field's fence and setting up tents.

Coach Ray Rodriguez said a man broke in during one of his practices and went on the field.

"It was really alarming," he said. "He was undressing out there."

The Park's Department said the Little League is responsible for maintaining the field under a maintenance agreement with the city.

City officials also said they are working with the league to provide training on proper fence repair, site inspections and turf care. Little League leaders say they would like to see more done.

"The squeaky wheel gets the oil," Corridori said. "Bringing it to attention of the proper agencies, I think that they're gonna address these issues."