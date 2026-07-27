Student slashes employee outside high school in the Bronx, police say

A school employee was slashed in the arm by a student Monday morning in the Bronx, police said.

It happened outside 240 East 172 Street between Sheridan and Morris Avenues, which houses William H. Taft High School.

It happened at around 10:15 a.m.

An employee at a Bronx high school was slashed by a student on July 27, 2026, police said. CBS News New York

The employee, 48, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.