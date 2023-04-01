Watch CBS News
Bronx health care fair marks start of National Minority Health Month and National Public Health Week

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Health care fair held for Bronx families
Health care fair held for Bronx families 00:28

NEW YORK -- A health care fair was held for Bronx families Saturday, marking the start of National Minority Health Month and National Public Health Week.

The fair was held at a YMCA in the Bronx on Westchester Avenue.

The event included free access to gym facilities and classes, educational workshops and information on community and government resources.

The mayor's Public Engagement Unit, NYC Health + Hospital's NYC Care program and BronxNet hosted the health care fair.

First published on April 1, 2023 / 7:40 PM

