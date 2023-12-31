Raging house fire in the Bronx leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Soundview section
NEW YORK -- A raging fire in the Bronx left one man dead and three others hurt, including two police officers.
The fire started just after midnight Sunday at a two-story home on Colgate Avenue in the Soundview section.
More than 100 firefighters responded.
Two officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and in stable condition. A third person suffered minor injuries.
Fire marshals are investigating the cause.
