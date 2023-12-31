Watch CBS News
Local News

Raging house fire in the Bronx leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Soundview section

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

1 dead, 3 injured in Bronx house fire
1 dead, 3 injured in Bronx house fire 00:27

NEW YORK -- A raging fire in the Bronx left one man dead and three others hurt, including two police officers. 

The fire started just after midnight Sunday at a two-story home on Colgate Avenue in the Soundview section. 

More than 100 firefighters responded. 

Two officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and in stable condition. A third person suffered minor injuries. 

Fire marshals are investigating the cause. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 31, 2023 / 8:34 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.