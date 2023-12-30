Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 5 injured in Bronx apartment building fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

1 dead, 5 hurt in Bronx apartment building fire
1 dead, 5 hurt in Bronx apartment building fire 00:23

NEW YORK -- One person was killed and five were injured after a fire broke out at a Bronx apartment building Saturday.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Elder Avenue between East 172nd Street and Westchester Avenue in the Soundview section.

Citizen video shows flames shooting out of the windows of an apartment on the second floor.

Police say one individual was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The other five victims suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 10:34 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.