Person taken into custody in weekend shooting of young child in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police took a person into custody Monday after a young child was shot over the weekend in the Bronx.

The boy, who just turned 3, was shot Saturday night while with his mother outside a TD Bank on East Fordham Road in the Fordham Heights neighborhood.

The shots came from across the street, police said.

A bullet hit the boy in the hip. Another shattered the bank's glass window as people scrambled for safety.

Police suspect the shooting was gang-related. Officials said the boy and his mother were not the intended targets.

The boy underwent surgery and was expected to be OK.

Mayor Eric Adams went to the scene Saturday after he attended the funeral for slain NYPD Det Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot in the line of duty last week in Queens.

"When you are coming from a police funeral where a gun took the life of a young police officer, and now you're hear a shooting like this, just tells the city why we are so committed to take these illegal guns off the street," said Adams.

Police did not release the name of the person in custody.